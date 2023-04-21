The most followed club on Instagram in League One revealed and how Portsmouth’s fantastic fanbase compares to Derby, Ipswich & Sheffield Wednesday: in pictures
There’s no questioning Pompey’s fantastic support.
That’s made evident with their outstanding numbers both home and away in League One as they continue to show their love for their club.
And the Blues rival Sheffield Wednesday, Derby & Ipswich fans who all fight for the bragging rights for the best fanbase in the division.
With plenty of former Premier League clubs battling it out in the third tier, it’s no surprise supporters want to get one over their opposition.
But how does that support compare on social media?
We’ve taken a look at which are the most followed League One outfits on Instagram to see how Pompey compare.
Here’s what we found.