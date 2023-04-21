There’s no questioning Pompey’s fantastic support.

That’s made evident with their outstanding numbers both home and away in League One as they continue to show their love for their club.

And the Blues rival Sheffield Wednesday, Derby & Ipswich fans who all fight for the bragging rights for the best fanbase in the division.

With plenty of former Premier League clubs battling it out in the third tier, it’s no surprise supporters want to get one over their opposition.

But how does that support compare on social media?

We’ve taken a look at which are the most followed League One outfits on Instagram to see how Pompey compare.

Here’s what we found.

1 . Most followed League One sides on Instagram The most followed side in League One on Instagram revealed. Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

2 . Accrington Number of Instagram followers: 27.1k. Photo: PETER POWELL Photo Sales

3 . Morecambe Number of Instagram followers: 28.8k. Photo: Julian Finney Photo Sales

4 . Port Vale Number of Instagram followers: 31.2k. Photo: Morgan Harlow Photo Sales