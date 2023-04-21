News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
The most followed club on Instagram in League One revealed and how Portsmouth’s fantastic fanbase compares to Derby, Ipswich & Sheffield Wednesday: in pictures

There’s no questioning Pompey’s fantastic support.

By Pepe Lacey
Published 21st Apr 2023, 18:00 BST

That’s made evident with their outstanding numbers both home and away in League One as they continue to show their love for their club.

And the Blues rival Sheffield Wednesday, Derby & Ipswich fans who all fight for the bragging rights for the best fanbase in the division.

With plenty of former Premier League clubs battling it out in the third tier, it’s no surprise supporters want to get one over their opposition.

But how does that support compare on social media?

We’ve taken a look at which are the most followed League One outfits on Instagram to see how Pompey compare.

Here’s what we found.

The most followed side in League One on Instagram revealed.

1. Most followed League One sides on Instagram

The most followed side in League One on Instagram revealed. Photo: Jason Brown

Number of Instagram followers: 27.1k.

2. Accrington

Number of Instagram followers: 27.1k. Photo: PETER POWELL

Number of Instagram followers: 28.8k.

3. Morecambe

Number of Instagram followers: 28.8k. Photo: Julian Finney

Number of Instagram followers: 31.2k.

4. Port Vale

Number of Instagram followers: 31.2k. Photo: Morgan Harlow

