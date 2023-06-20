The most followed League One club on Twitter revealed and how Portsmouth’s fantastic fan base compares to Reading, Derby, Charlton & Co: in pictures
Pompey are one of the most supported clubs in League One.
By Pepe Lacey
Published 20th Jun 2023, 04:55 BST
With attendances more than 18,000 on average at Fratton Park last term, there’s no question the Blues faithful’s loyalties.
It’s not just on the south coast where the Blues’ fan base resides with supporter groups spanning worldwide including in Malta, Australia and more!
But how does Pompey’s support compare?
We’ve taken a look at the most followed League One clubs on Twitter to see where the Blues rank.
Here’s what we found.
Page 1 of 7