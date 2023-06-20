News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Thunderstorms set to sweep UK as Met Office warns of ‘flash flooding’
Boris Johnson suffers resounding defeat over ‘Partygate’ report
Arctic Monkeys cancel gig days before headlining Glastonbury
To The Manor Born star Angela Thorne dies aged 84
Titanic tourist sub goes missing sparking search
Royal Family release sweet new image of family for Father’s Day

The most followed League One club on Twitter revealed and how Portsmouth’s fantastic fan base compares to Reading, Derby, Charlton & Co: in pictures

Pompey are one of the most supported clubs in League One.
By Pepe Lacey
Published 20th Jun 2023, 04:55 BST

With attendances more than 18,000 on average at Fratton Park last term, there’s no question the Blues faithful’s loyalties.

It’s not just on the south coast where the Blues’ fan base resides with supporter groups spanning worldwide including in Malta, Australia and more!

But how does Pompey’s support compare?

We’ve taken a look at the most followed League One clubs on Twitter to see where the Blues rank.

Here’s what we found.

Most followed League One clubs on Twitter.

1. Most followed League One clubs on Twitter.

Most followed League One clubs on Twitter. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Number of Twitter followers: 74.4k.

2. Lincoln

Number of Twitter followers: 74.4k. Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales
Number of Twitter followers: 75.9k.

3. Cheltenham

Number of Twitter followers: 75.9k. Photo: Ryan Pierse

Photo Sales
Number of Twitter followers: 80.7k.

4. Stevenage

Number of Twitter followers: 80.7k. Photo: Naomi Baker

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 7
Related topics:TwitterLeague OnePortsmouthPompeyReadingDerbyBluesFratton ParkMalta