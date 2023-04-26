News you can trust since 1877
The most fouled players per 90 minutes in League One - including Portsmouth trio, Ipswich, Sheffield Wednesday & Bolton men: gallery

There’ll be plenty of players in League One who will be looking forward to the summer break.

By Pepe Lacey
Published 26th Apr 2023, 17:00 BST

As a long campaign enters into its final weeks, time out of football and time on the beaches is just on the horizon for players across the third tier.

And that will certainly be the case for these 20 players, who have suffered the most fouls per 90 minutes in the division.

With help from football data website Wyscout, we’ve discovered who makes that list - which includes three of John Mousinho’s squad.

Here’s what we found.

From left: Tjay De Barr, Shola Shoretire, Jay Mingi, Marcus Browne.

1. The players who have suffered the most fouls per 90 minutes.

From left: Tjay De Barr, Shola Shoretire, Jay Mingi, Marcus Browne. Photo: National World

Appearances: 20; Fouls suffered per 90 minutes: 1.96.

2. Liam Bennett - Cambridge

Appearances: 20; Fouls suffered per 90 minutes: 1.96. Photo: Julian Finney

Appearances: 36; Fouls suffered per 90 minutes: 1.96.

3. Marcus Browne - Oxford United

Appearances: 36; Fouls suffered per 90 minutes: 1.96. Photo: Catherine Ivill

Appearances: 14; Fouls suffered per 90 minutes: 2.

4. Lamare Bogarde - Bristol Rovers

Appearances: 14; Fouls suffered per 90 minutes: 2. Photo: Michael Steele

