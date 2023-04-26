There’ll be plenty of players in League One who will be looking forward to the summer break.

As a long campaign enters into its final weeks, time out of football and time on the beaches is just on the horizon for players across the third tier.

And that will certainly be the case for these 20 players, who have suffered the most fouls per 90 minutes in the division.

With help from football data website Wyscout, we’ve discovered who makes that list - which includes three of John Mousinho’s squad.

Here’s what we found.

1 . The players who have suffered the most fouls per 90 minutes. From left: Tjay De Barr, Shola Shoretire, Jay Mingi, Marcus Browne. Photo: National World Photo Sales

2 . Liam Bennett - Cambridge Appearances: 20; Fouls suffered per 90 minutes: 1.96. Photo: Julian Finney Photo Sales

3 . Marcus Browne - Oxford United Appearances: 36; Fouls suffered per 90 minutes: 1.96. Photo: Catherine Ivill Photo Sales

4 . Lamare Bogarde - Bristol Rovers Appearances: 14; Fouls suffered per 90 minutes: 2. Photo: Michael Steele Photo Sales