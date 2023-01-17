Even then it was rather helpfully a try-before-you-buy scenario with Danny Cowley.

Now Pompey’s chairman is presented with a regime-defining moment, arguably the biggest decision since his August 2017 arrival.

The next Blues head coach must be an appointment capable of revitalising a flagging Fratton faithful by reassuring them of Tornante’s on-pitch ambition.

Potentially a third straight year without reaching the League One play-offs is disastrous. Many fans are tired, no longer possessing the appetite to watch another patient squad rebuild.

It took Milan Mandaric three unsuccessful managerial selections before striking gold in Harry Redknapp, who was already in the building as director of football.

Under the fan ownership era, the Blues twice promoted from within their ranks in Guy Whittingham and Andy Awford, with ex-Crawley boss Richie Barker sandwiched between.

As with Mandaric, it was fourth-time lucky, identifying Chesterfield’s Paul Cook, albeit demonstrating a good deal of patience to secure their man.

Pompey's next head coach represents chairman Michael Eisner's second managerial appointment in five-and-a-half years at the club. Picture: Joe Pepler

During the 30 days which followed Awford’s exit, Gary Waddock served as caretaker boss for the final four matches, while the Spireites still had League One play-off commitments to fulfil.

Once Chesterfield’s season was complete, with semi-final elimination to Preston, Pompey paid compensation to capture Cook in May 2015.

Ironically, the former Accrington boss was accompanied by coaches Leam Richardson and Ian Foster, with both seriously considered as Cowley’s replacement during the present search.

Foster, however, has progressed considerably further than Richardson, with the former Wigan boss declared a non-runner early in what is proving a lengthy process.

Still, Mandaric and the fan ownership regime were stung by failure on three occasions, before unearthing the candidate who would subsequently transform the club.

Indeed, Redknapp and Cook – who continue to have detractors among Blues followers – orchestrated Pompey’s only two promotions during the last 35-and-a-half years.

While predecessors took many wrong turns before finally arriving at their destination, the Eisners are not afforded such luxury. They need an instant impact, too much time has already passed with little positive outcome.

Kenny Jackett, of course, was already in office for two months upon their takeover. Yet although the appointment was overseen by the Pompey Trust, the incoming Americans also had relevant input.

That was reflected by the manager being handed a two-year extension by now owners Tornante in November 2017, six months into his reign.

While that can be regarded as a co-operative decision with the Trust, Cowley’s arrival represents solely their choice – and a maiden managerial appointment to date.

In truth, it was Cowley who took all the risk upon his March 2021 employment, willing to work on an interim basis until the season’s end, clearly unfavourable terms understandably baulked at by other targets.

The Eisners were generously gifted a safety net. Should their head coach prove unsuccessful, removal would be straightforward, without complication. Yet Cowley earned a permanent place.

Now, two weeks following the former Lincoln manager’s exit, the hunt continues for what signifies a pivotal decision.

There’s growing supporter unrest towards the Eisners, intensified by one win in 15 league matches and currently residing closer to the League One relegation zone than play-offs.

Social media has emphatically highlighted that not all will embrace the next man at Pompey’s helm, with opinions passionately diverse and, in some cases, highly toxic.

