Goals have come at a premium in recent weeks for Pompey as they suffer a slump in form.

Danny Cowley’s men have fired blanks in their last three league games and have only netted on five occasions in their nine most recent League One outings.

Colby Bishop remains the main man in attack, having scored four times in his last 10 outings during that period.

He continues to prove money well spent for the Blues, registering nine goals in League One to date.

But how does Pompey’s front men compare against their League One rivals?

We’ve taken a look at Whoscored.com ratings to discover who they believe has been the best striker in the division so far.

Here’s what we found.

1. Sam Nombe - Exeter Appearances: 22; Goals: 8; Assists: 6; Whoscored rating: 6.80.

2. Devante Cole - Barnsley Appearances: 20; Goals: 7; Assists: 1; Whoscored rating: 6.83.

3. Kyle Joseph - Oxford United Appearances: 15; Goals: 5; Assists: 0; Whoscored rating: 6.84.

4. Carlos Mendes-Gomes - Fleetwood Appearances: 15; Goals: 5; Assists: 2; Whoscored rating: 6.87.