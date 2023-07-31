The most successive seasons in League One - where Portsmouth, Charlton Athletic, Oxford United, Lincoln City & Co stand among longest third-tier stays
Pompey begin the League One campaign this weekend – looking to get out of the division at the SEVENTH time of asking.
By Jordan Cross
Published 31st Jul 2023, 16:00 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 17:45 BST
It’s been a lengthy stint in the third tier for the Blues, but where does that place them among the sides in the division in terms of lengthiest stints?
We’ve ranked the 24 sides in order of time spent at the level, as Pompey bid to end their League One purgatory.
