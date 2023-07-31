News you can trust since 1877
The most successive seasons in League One - where Portsmouth, Charlton Athletic, Oxford United, Lincoln City & Co stand among longest third-tier stays

Pompey begin the League One campaign this weekend – looking to get out of the division at the SEVENTH time of asking.
By Jordan Cross
Published 31st Jul 2023, 16:00 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 17:45 BST

It’s been a lengthy stint in the third tier for the Blues, but where does that place them among the sides in the division in terms of lengthiest stints?

We’ve ranked the 24 sides in order of time spent at the level, as Pompey bid to end their League One purgatory.

Pompey are facing their seventh season in League One next term - can they finally secure a route to the Championship?

1. League One forever?

Pompey are facing their seventh season in League One next term - can they finally secure a route to the Championship? Photo: Alex Pantling

One season.

2. Blackpool

One season. Photo: George Wood

One season.

3. Leyton Orient

One season. Photo: Dan Istitene

One season.

4. Northampton

One season. Photo: Pete Norton

Related topics:League OnePortsmouthCharlton AthleticOxford UnitedBlues