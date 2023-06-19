News you can trust since 1877
The most valuable Portsmouth players following arrivals of former West Ham, Bournemouth and Ipswich men: in pictures

Pompey have been quick to get their summer business under way.
By Pepe Lacey
Published 19th Jun 2023, 16:00 BST

In the first three days of the window, the Blues confirmed the signing of five players - with three joining on the opening day of the market.

So far, Will Norris, Conor Shaughnessy, Christian Saydee, Terry Devlin and Anthony Scully have penned deals at Fratton Park, while Reeco Hackett made a permanent move to Lincoln.

With five new faces through the doors at PO4, who are the most valuable players in John Mousinho’s squad.

We’ve taken a look at Transfermarkt’s estimated market values for the 20 players currently in the Blues boss’ ranks.

Here’s what we found.

From left: Will Norris, Anthony Scully, Joe Morrell, Connor Ogilvie.

1. Estimated player values

From left: Will Norris, Anthony Scully, Joe Morrell, Connor Ogilvie. Photo: National World

Estimated market value: £43,000.

2. Liam Vincent

Estimated market value: £43,000. Photo: Jason Brown

Estimated market value: £85,000.

3. Harry Jewitt-White

Estimated market value: £85,000. Photo: Jason Brown

Estimated market value: £85,000.

4. Haji Mnoga

Estimated market value: £85,000. Photo: Malcolm Bryce

