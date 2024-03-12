Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Premier League club executives have been accused of 'parking the bus' over a new cash offer for EFL clubs - including Pompey.

Hopes had been raised by top-flight sources of an offer finally being made on Monday, with a deal projected to be worth an extra £900m over six years to the 72 clubs having been on the table. Indeed, the new deal is expected to bring about an immediate cash injection of £3.52m for Championship clubs and £528,000 for sides in League One. However, Premier League clubs did not vote on an offer and are instead focused on bringing in a replacement to the controversial profitability and sustainability rules (PSR).

The delay has already faced criticism from former Manchester United captain Gary Neville. Now Dame Caroline Dinenage - the MP for Gosport, Stubbington, Lee on the Solent and Hill Head, and the chair of the Culture, Media and Sport (CMS) committee - has spoken out.

'The longer this deadlock goes on, the more the stated commitment from Premier League clubs to striking a deal with the rest of the pyramid looks like nothing more than an empty promise,' Dinenage told the PA news agency.

'With the richest teams in the country continuing to park the bus to block a financial settlement, the Premier League’s number should now be up and the Government must urgently introduce its much-trailed legislation to bring an independent regulator into play.

'Every day that goes by without an agreement threatens the financial sustainability of clubs in communities up and down the country.'

The Government has warned the new regulator will have the power to impose a deal on the Premier League and the EFL if they cannot agree one themselves.

The squad cost control measures the Premier League is looking at - which would see spending on player and coach wages, transfers and agent fees likely to be limited to a percentage of the club's revenue, starting at 90% and being reduced to 70% from 2025/26 - are not set to be voted on until the league’s annual general meeting in June at the earliest.

The EFL is set to discuss the matter at a board meeting on Thursday. Until a new deal is signed off, the EFL will not give ground on Carabao Cup semi-final second legs or FA Cup replays. That is set to create major congestion next season with UEFA’s club competitions due to expand.

The CMS committee quizzed Premier League chief executive Richard Masters and EFL chairman Rick Parry over the lack of an agreement back in January. Masters admitted at that time that there had been disagreement over both the size of any offer to the EFL, and where any extra money should come from. However, Premier League sources had indicated at the last meeting on February 29 that there was reason to be optimistic that a deal would be offered.

Giving his verdict on the matter, Salford City co-owner and Sky Sports pundit Neville said: 'I am more interested in the vote they didn’t have, which was to support the rest of the Football League (and) which they keep bumping down the road. It’s an absolute disgrace. It is about the welfare of the game and the sustainability of the whole league.