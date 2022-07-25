From Saturday’s opening weekend of the League One campaign, the Fratton faithful – along with supporters from every other Football League club – will be able to watch coverage of their team on ITV.

This will see every game shown on the new EFL highlights show at 9pm every Saturday evening on ITV4.

Repeats will also air on the main ITV channel later the same night as well as 9.25am on Sunday morning.

The new programme will offer a comprehensive round-up of all the day’s action as well as mid-week editions for Tuesday and Wednesday night fixtures.

There will also be special episodes for each round of Carabao Cup and Papa John’s Trophy, along with highlights of every play-off tie.

Last month, Hugh Woozencroft and Jules Breach were confirmed as the new presenters and will be joined by a panel of expert guests each week to review the key talking points.

It comes after ITV bought the rights to the EFL coverage in February, following a four-year spell on Quest.

EFL highlights will have a new home starting this Saturday.