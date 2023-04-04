Pompey have picked up four red cards so far this season.

Marlon Pack has been the Blues’ bad boy having been given his marching orders on two occasions, while Joe Morrell and Joe Pigott have also received a dismissal.

John Mousinho’s men have also picked up 57 yellow cards to date on top of their red card.

But how do Pompey compare as the dirtiest side in League One.

Using Transfermarkt’s fair play table, we’ve been able to discover where the Blues rank alongside their third-tier rivals.

Their disciplinary points tally is accumulated with yellow cards worth one point, a yellow-red card is valued at three points, while a straight red card picks up five points.

Here’s where the Blues sit.

1 . League One's dirtiest sides. How Pompey compare as League One's dirtiest side.

2 . Accrington Yellow cards: 90; Yellow/red cards: 1; Straight red cards: 5; Disciplinary points: 118.

3 . Fleetwood Yellow cards: 86; Yellow/red cards: 1; Straight red cards: 3; Disciplinary points: 104.

4 . Shrewsbury Yellow cards: 80; Yellow/red cards: 1; Straight red cards: 4; Disciplinary points: 103.