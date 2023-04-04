News you can trust since 1877
The nicest and dirtiest sides in League One this season and where Portsmouth, Derby, Charlton, Bolton & Co compare - in pictures

Pompey have picked up four red cards so far this season.

By Pepe Lacey
Published 4th Apr 2023, 13:30 BST

Marlon Pack has been the Blues’ bad boy having been given his marching orders on two occasions, while Joe Morrell and Joe Pigott have also received a dismissal.

John Mousinho’s men have also picked up 57 yellow cards to date on top of their red card.

But how do Pompey compare as the dirtiest side in League One.

Using Transfermarkt’s fair play table, we’ve been able to discover where the Blues rank alongside their third-tier rivals.

Their disciplinary points tally is accumulated with yellow cards worth one point, a yellow-red card is valued at three points, while a straight red card picks up five points.

Here’s where the Blues sit.

How Pompey compare as League One's dirtiest side.

1. League One's dirtiest sides.

How Pompey compare as League One's dirtiest side. Photo: Simon Davies

Yellow cards: 90; Yellow/red cards: 1; Straight red cards: 5; Disciplinary points: 118.

2. Accrington

Yellow cards: 90; Yellow/red cards: 1; Straight red cards: 5; Disciplinary points: 118. Photo: Simon Davies

Yellow cards: 86; Yellow/red cards: 1; Straight red cards: 3; Disciplinary points: 104.

3. Fleetwood

Yellow cards: 86; Yellow/red cards: 1; Straight red cards: 3; Disciplinary points: 104. Photo: Clive Mason

Yellow cards: 80; Yellow/red cards: 1; Straight red cards: 4; Disciplinary points: 103.

4. Shrewsbury

Yellow cards: 80; Yellow/red cards: 1; Straight red cards: 4; Disciplinary points: 103. Photo: Pete Norton

