Pompey have picked up 47 yellow cards in League One this season.

That has also been followed by three red cards, with Marlon Pack and Joe Morrell the only players to be given their marching orders for the Blues to date.

Indeed, John Mousinho’s men received just one yellow card during their 4-0 romp of Cheltenham on Saturday, while five players were booked for the visitors.

But how does Pompey’s tally compare to their League One rivals?

We’ve taken a look at Transfermarkt, who use a points-based system to rank each club in the division.

For example, a yellow card is worth one point, a yellow-red card is three points and a straight red card is five points.

Here’s who are the nicest and dirtiest side’s in League One re this season.

1 . Fleetwood Disciplinary points: 92; Yellow cards: 74; Yellow-red cards: 1; Straight red cards: 3. Photo: Clive Mason Photo Sales

2 . Accrington Disciplinary points: 90; Yellow cards: 75; Yellow-red cards: 0; Straight red cards: 3. Photo: Naomi Baker Photo Sales

3 . Shrewsbury Disciplinary points: 81; Yellow cards: 63; Yellow-red cards: 1; Straight red cards: 3. Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

4 . Forest Green Disciplinary points: 80; Yellow cards: 77; Yellow-red cards: 1; Straight red cards: 0. Photo: Dan Istitene Photo Sales