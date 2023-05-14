Pompey were no strangers to the Sky Sports TV cameras this season with three of their League One games going out live to the nation.

Unfortunately, none of them resulted in wins for the Blues, with two defeats and a draw all they could muster as football fans from across the country tuned in.

No doubt the Fratton Park side will be among the chosen few again when next season begins in August, with hopefully a play-off push adding to their TV appeal.

But how does their appearance record in front of a live TV audience this term compare with others in the division? Here, we take a look at all League One games Sky Sports have broadcast live this season to date to see.

1 . Accrington None of Accrington's League One games were broadcast live by Sky Sports this season. Photo: Naomi Baker Photo Sales

2 . Burton None of Burton's League One games were broadcast live by Sky Sports this season. Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales

3 . Cambridge None of Cambridge's League One games were broadcast live by Sky Sports this season. Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales

4 . Cheltenham None of Cheltenham's League One games were broadcast live by Sky Sports this season. Photo: Dan Istitene Photo Sales