BREAKING
Sky Sports will be showing more live League One games from the start of the 2024-25 seasonSky Sports will be showing more live League One games from the start of the 2024-25 season
The number of Portsmouth matches shown on Sky Sports compared to Derby, Barnsley, Bolton and Plymouth - gallery

Pompey were no strangers to the Sky Sports TV cameras this season with three of their League One games going out live to the nation.

By Mark McMahon
Published 14th May 2023, 04:54 BST

Unfortunately, none of them resulted in wins for the Blues, with two defeats and a draw all they could muster as football fans from across the country tuned in.

No doubt the Fratton Park side will be among the chosen few again when next season begins in August, with hopefully a play-off push adding to their TV appeal.

But how does their appearance record in front of a live TV audience this term compare with others in the division? Here, we take a look at all League One games Sky Sports have broadcast live this season to date to see.

None of Accrington's League One games were broadcast live by Sky Sports this season.

1. Accrington

None of Accrington's League One games were broadcast live by Sky Sports this season. Photo: Naomi Baker

None of Burton's League One games were broadcast live by Sky Sports this season.

2. Burton

None of Burton's League One games were broadcast live by Sky Sports this season. Photo: Nathan Stirk

None of Cambridge's League One games were broadcast live by Sky Sports this season.

3. Cambridge

None of Cambridge's League One games were broadcast live by Sky Sports this season. Photo: Nathan Stirk

None of Cheltenham's League One games were broadcast live by Sky Sports this season.

4. Cheltenham

None of Cheltenham's League One games were broadcast live by Sky Sports this season. Photo: Dan Istitene

