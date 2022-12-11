The odds on Portsmouth, Barnsley, Bolton, Port Vale & Co making League One play-offs following latest League One results

On the agenda would have been keeping a close eye on what their promotion rivals produced in their absence.

And at a time when Danny Cowley & Co have been seeking positives to keep the Blues’ faltering play-off hopes alive, this weekend’s results could just have provided a fill-up that’s been needed.

Indeed, of the seven teams currently above eighth-placed Pompey in the league table, only Ipswich picked up a win – against sixth-placed Peterborough.

That saw the Tractor Boys leapfrog a now struggling Plymouth at the summit of the standings following their goalless draw at Cambridge United.

Meanwhile, Sheffield Wednesday, who are third, were unable to make the most of the Pilgrims’ latest match without taking maximum points as they were held to a 1-1 draw at Exeter.

Like Posh, fifth-placed Bolton were also beaten on the road after they lost 3-2 at Shrewsbury, while Derby had to make do with a 1-1 draw at neighbours Burton.

It means Pompey’s position in the table is a lot healthier than it was this time last week following defeat at Wycombe, which now sees them with just one league win in 10 outings.

Pompey remain on track for promotion despite their recent run of league results

They remain eighth but capable of moving up to fifth – just behind Barnsley, whose game at Oxford was also called off this weekend – if they win their games in hand, which is three in some instances.

And at a time when pessimism has crept into hopes of a Pompey promotion party at the end of the season, it’s seems there’s another positive to take following Saturday’s latest results.

Indeed, the bookies still see the Blues as one of the favourites for promotion, with the markets remaining confident Cowley’s side will make it to the play-offs.

Here’s the latest odds on a top-six finish this season, according to SkyBet.

Ipswich – 1/500.

Sheffield Wednesday – 1/50.

Plymouth – 1/6.

Barnsley – 4/6.

Derby – 5/6.

Pompey – 10/11.

Bolton – 11/10.

Peterborough – 11/8.

Wycombe – 7.2.

Port Vale – 5/1.

Charlton – 6/1.

Oxford – 6/1.

Exeter – 15/2.

Lincoln 12/1.

Shrewsbury – 12/1.

Bristol Rovers – 14/1.

Fleetwood – 33/1.

