Pompey’s 1-1 draw at Morecambe on Saturday means they are currently clinging on to a top-six place by their fingertips.

Only goal difference is keeping Danny Cowley’s side in the play-off spots, with sixth and seventh-placed Derby and Bolton on the same number of points (28) and breathing down their necks.

The Blues do have games in hand on all their promotion rivals and can move up to fourth if they win these matches.

Yet, they’ll still be some way off the top two positions, which are currently occupied by Ipswich and leaders Plymouth, who have 38 and 42 points respectively.

At present, therefore, the play-offs could be Pompey’s best hope of securing promotion this season.

But what are the chances of achieving that during yet another highly-competitive League One campaign?

Well, we’ve turned to SkyBet to find out exactly how the bookies rate their chances of a top-six finish.

Here’s what we found out, as well as the odds of a play-off place for the rest of the division.

Note: No odds were available on either Morecambe or Forest green finishing in the top six.

1. Burton Albion - 200/1 Current league place 23rd. Record: P18 W3 D4 L11 Pts 13. Photo: Simon Davies Photo Sales

2. MK Dons - 100/1 Current league place 21st. Record: P18 W3 D4 L11 Pts 13. Photo: David Rogers Photo Sales

3. Cheltenham - 66/1 Current league place: 19th. Record: P17 W5 D4 L8 Pts 19. Photo: David Price Photo Sales

4. Cambridge United - 66/1 Current league place: 18th. Record: P18 W6 D2 L10 Pts 20. Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales