And the head coach has highlighted former Pompey midfielder, Martin Allen, as one of those he’s leaned on as he makes his way in management.

The 37-year-old told how his contacts have proved useful in offering guidance for the challenges he faces.

And Allen, who spent two years at Pompey after signing for £500,000 in 1995, was one of those who helped give Mousinho direction, along with the likes of Karl Robinson, John Ward and Nigel Clough.

Speaking to What the EFL?! podcast, Mousinho said: ‘There’s a few people I personally speak to about advice.

‘I’ve got a couple I lean on really closely.

‘One of my first ever managers, Martin Allen, reached out to me in the summer and we met up about a couple of things.

Pompey boss John Mousinho knows he now has to turn his squad into a cohesive unit at the window's close. Pic: Sarah Standing

‘We’re lucky enough to have a couple of connections through the game.

‘Rich Hughes put me in touch with Rob Edwards, who had me down at Luton’s training ground last year.

‘I speak to John Ward, who has extensive experience at this level.

‘My previous managers I do pick up the phone to.

‘I spoke to Nigel Clough at a couple of games and Karl Robinson was a big influence and I always speak to him.

‘They are really useful sounding boards - they’ve seen it and been through everything.

‘It can be difficult to grasp unless you’re in it. That’s where that experience can really help.

‘They do understand the pressures you’re under and the dynamics whether you’re a head coach or manager.

‘It’s definitely something we’ve looked to lean on and there’s so many people willing to help.’

Mousinho made no secret his former Oxford United boss Karl Robinson had a significant impact on his philosophy and approach, as he transitioned from player to coach.

He added: ‘One of the biggest influences, especially towards the back end, was Karl Robinson because of the freedom he gave me as a coach.

‘There was also his approach to the game and coming in as a young coach at Oxford with a very different style to what I’d been used to.

‘I started playing in the early 2000s and there was no analytics or video. You’d actually do well to get an old-school video you’d rewind and then DVD came along.