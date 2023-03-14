News you can trust since 1877
The one thing Portsmouth fans are saying after seeing tonight's Accrington team news

Pompey fans have been reacting to tonight’s team news on Twitter. Here’s a selection of those views.

By Jordan Cross
Published 14th Mar 2023, 19:11 GMT- 1 min read
Pompey fans are calling for Di'Shon Bernard to start tonight.
Pompey fans are calling for Di'Shon Bernard to start tonight.
Pompey fans are calling for Di'Shon Bernard to start tonight.

What was even the point of loaning Bernard, he’s much better than raggett makes zero sense @smellmypompey

Good decision on Dale, let him be an impact player off the bench. Reeco needs to impress. I echo calls for Rags and Bernard switch. Colby to terrorise his ex employees. Attack, Attack, Attack! #pup @13umbro

I'm all for having a experienced CB but when one like raggett is not in form it is worrying, I mean what was the point of getting Bernard in on loan if he not ready to start. If piggott is playing also would rather it be along bishop in a 442 as a striker as that's his position. @Liam1993c

Why’s bernard not playing again then @dylanleighton8

This is a big game . Probably the last chance saloon for making a run to the playoffs. Another limpy away defeat and we would need to seriously start challenging his team selection. Raggett would have to go. @Roydini25

Every time & I mean every time I diss Reeco, he makes me eat my words. I have no doubt he’s the weak link in this squad!!! @PompeyKirbs

Line up looks decent, here's hoping for a Pompey victory away at Accrington this evening, PUP. @HazzaTWood96

