The one thing Portsmouth fans are saying after seeing tonight's Accrington team news
Pompey fans have been reacting to tonight’s team news on Twitter. Here’s a selection of those views.
What was even the point of loaning Bernard, he’s much better than raggett makes zero sense @smellmypompey
Good decision on Dale, let him be an impact player off the bench. Reeco needs to impress. I echo calls for Rags and Bernard switch. Colby to terrorise his ex employees. Attack, Attack, Attack! #pup @13umbro
I'm all for having a experienced CB but when one like raggett is not in form it is worrying, I mean what was the point of getting Bernard in on loan if he not ready to start. If piggott is playing also would rather it be along bishop in a 442 as a striker as that's his position. @Liam1993c
Why’s bernard not playing again then @dylanleighton8
This is a big game . Probably the last chance saloon for making a run to the playoffs. Another limpy away defeat and we would need to seriously start challenging his team selection. Raggett would have to go. @Roydini25
Every time & I mean every time I diss Reeco, he makes me eat my words. I have no doubt he’s the weak link in this squad!!! @PompeyKirbs
Line up looks decent, here's hoping for a Pompey victory away at Accrington this evening, PUP. @HazzaTWood96