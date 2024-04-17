The phenomenal behind-the-scenes and pitch invasion pictures showing Portsmouth League One title celebrations in all their glory

They are scenes which will go down in Fratton folklore.

By Jordan Cross
Published 17th Apr 2024, 13:08 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2024, 14:22 BST

Pompey last night became League One champions - and are photographer Jason Brown was there to capture the never-to-be-forgotten events in all their glory.

Jason was granted backstage access to the dressing room as the party got underway - and got all the celebrations as exultant fans took to the hallowed Fratton turf to celebrate a night which will endure.

Check out his brilliant work in our superb gallery!

The phenomenal pictures telling story of Portsmouth night of League One title glory

1. Pompey title glory

The phenomenal pictures telling story of Portsmouth night of League One title glory

Photo Sales
The phenomenal pictures telling story of Portsmouth night of League One title glory

2. Pompey League One title gallery

The phenomenal pictures telling story of Portsmouth night of League One title glory

Photo Sales
The phenomenal pictures telling story of Portsmouth night of League One title glory

3. Pompey title gallery

The phenomenal pictures telling story of Portsmouth night of League One title glory

Photo Sales
The phenomenal pictures telling story of Portsmouth night of League One title glory

4. Pompey title gallery

The phenomenal pictures telling story of Portsmouth night of League One title glory

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 13
Next Page
Related topics:Jason BrownPompeyLeague OneWorkPortsmouth

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.