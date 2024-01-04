They were among the huge swathe of players linked with a move to Pompey in the summer.
But moves never materialised for those touted to join John Mousinho’s Blues promotion charge.
With the transfer window now open the Fratton Faithful we’ll be keeping a beady eye out to see if any of these names resurface, with Pompey looking to carry out business.
We’ve looked at who went where and and who could conceivably now be available this month.
2. Sam Smith
Often mentioned as an attacking option under Danny Cowley and his old team-mate John Mousinho. The Pompey boss had an eye on the former Oxford man, but instead moved to Reading where he's bagged seven goals. Signed a three-year deal with his former club, so no chance of anything happening. Photo: Marc Atkins
3. Matthew Pennington
A name which surfaced in May and was also linked with Reading and Plymouth, but moved to Blackpool from Shrewsbury where the defender has made 20 appearances this season and is firmly part of their plans. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
4. Ethan Chislett
At the start of June, Football Insider claimed the Blues were interested in the 24-year-old AFC Wimbledon talent along with Bolton. No sooner the reported interest was revealed, Pompey were then said to be out of the running for the South African with the speculation tenuous. Since made the move to Port Vale - and scored seven goals this term. Photo: Alex Davidson