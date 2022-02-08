The Pompey talisman: Former Wigan Athletic, Derby County and Wolves man and the irresistible run rejuvenating his team

And Louis Thompson insisted it’s no fluke how much the attacking talent is currently influencing his team.

Jacobs scored one and grabbed an assist, as the Blues picked up their maiden league success of 2022 against Burton Albion with a 2-1 win.

That means the 30-year-old has played a part in the past five goals for Danny Cowley’s men - with three finishes and turning provider for the other two efforts from his side.

Michael Jacobs celebrates his goal tonight (Photo by Robin Jones)

Jacobs started just his second league game of the season against Oxford United on Saturday, with a clamour among fans for the former Wolves and Wigan man to be given a chance.

And it’s been easy to see why that’s been the case, as the winger breathes new life into his team’s attacking play.

Thompson is unsurprised a player of Jacobs is wielding such an influence on Pompey’s attacking play at present.

He said: ‘It’s no coincidence that he’s doing that (scoring and assisting).

‘In the last few weeks he’s really picked up some momentum.

‘He’s been like that all season when he’s played, he’s been super productive.

‘I’m so glad that things are falling for him at the moment.

‘He’s a great lad who has worked really hard to have the influence over the team he’s having.

‘I’m delighted for him and I’m just so pleased he’s getting the goals and assists he’s deserves.

‘He’s a super positive and progressive player.

‘He likes to run and pass forward, and he’s shown he can score goals and assists in this league.’

Thompson believes Jacobs is also setting an example when it comes to his conduct and professionalism.

They are qualities he believes will help Pompey from the man who looked to be on his way to Ipswich in the summer.

Thompson added: ‘Crackers is a massive influence on and off the pitch for us.

‘He’s an experienced player who has been at the top level for a lot of years.

‘He knows exactly what this league requires and he has a touch of quality.