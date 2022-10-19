Lloyd Isgrove would no doubt rather forget his six months at PO4, after arriving in a January transfer window in 2019 seen as one of his club’s worst.

The winger was brought in by Kenny Jackett on loan from Barnsley, but was then strangely ignored by his manager.

Isgrove would never make an appearance for Pompey, but dropped down to League Two with Swindon the following season where he impressed.

That paved the way for a switch to Bolton, but after helping his side into League One and playing regularly last term the 29-year-old suffered a serious hamstring injury last November.

Surgery failed to solve the issue, but the former Southampton trainee last night made his first start in his team’s Papa John’s Trophy success over Leeds under-21s.

Isgrove marked the occasion with an assist from a wing-back role, as he told of his relief at playing once again.

He told the Manchester Evening News: ‘It was very nice to be back out there, it has been a while.

Lloyd Isgrove failed to make a single appearance for Pompey during his loan spell from Barnsley in 2018-19. Picture: Colin Farmery

‘Just to get back and get some minutes in was fantastic. Getting an assist, Big Jon (Bodvarsson) getting on the end of it, that was great but it was all about the win.

‘I felt good. I’d played a bit for the B Team coming into it so I was feeling fine. It is a long time but when you get out there it feels like you have never been away.

‘Getting out there, getting used to a new team because it all changed while I was away. I have obviously trained with them but it is different on a matchday so some of them are new team-mates. It is just nice to be out there and being around the lads is great.

‘It is a new role again. I was playing in a back four last season when I was playing. I am learning all the time. I can get up and down and enjoy playing there.’

Isgrove stressed he’s got no intention of his rushing his return to fray, after breaking down previously with the hamstring issue.

He added: ‘Ten months is a long time.

‘You are not just going to be out there playing 90 minutes every week as soon as you get back. Take your time, know when you are ready, know your body.’