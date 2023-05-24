News you can trust since 1877
The Portsmouth players with highest market values this summer: in pictures

There has been talk of Championship interest in Pompey’s most prized assets this summer.
By Pepe Lacey
Published 24th May 2023, 17:30 BST
Updated 24th May 2023, 18:10 BST

While boss John Mousinho is confident Joe Morrell and Colby Bishop will be at Fratton Park next season, that hasn’t stopped potential suitors from being linked.

The Blues currently have 16 players contracted beyond the upcoming transfer window, with the pair joining the likes of Marlon Pack and Sean Raggett in staying put.

However, eight others including Clark Robertson, Ryan Tunnicliffe and Michael Jacobs have since departed PO4 after Pompey revealed their retained list following the season’s conclusion.

But who are the Blues’ most prized possessions? We’ve taken a look at Transfermarkt’s estimated market values of each player in Mousinho’s squad ahead of the transfer window.

From left: Marlon Pack, Paddy Lane, Colby Bishop, Joe Rafferty.

1. Pompey's most valuable players

From left: Marlon Pack, Paddy Lane, Colby Bishop, Joe Rafferty. Photo: National World

Estimated market value: £43,000.

2. Liam Vincent

Estimated market value: £43,000. Photo: Jason Brown

Estimated market value: £87,000.

3. Haji Mnoga

Estimated market value: £87,000. Photo: Malcolm Bryce

Estimated market value: £87,000.

4. Harry Jewitt-White

Estimated market value: £87,000. Photo: Jason Brown

