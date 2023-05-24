The Portsmouth players with highest market values this summer: in pictures

There has been talk of Championship interest in Pompey’s most prized assets this summer.

While boss John Mousinho is confident Joe Morrell and Colby Bishop will be at Fratton Park next season, that hasn’t stopped potential suitors from being linked.

The Blues currently have 16 players contracted beyond the upcoming transfer window, with the pair joining the likes of Marlon Pack and Sean Raggett in staying put.

However, eight others including Clark Robertson, Ryan Tunnicliffe and Michael Jacobs have since departed PO4 after Pompey revealed their retained list following the season’s conclusion.

But who are the Blues’ most prized possessions? We’ve taken a look at Transfermarkt’s estimated market values of each player in Mousinho’s squad ahead of the transfer window.

1 . Pompey's most valuable players From left: Marlon Pack, Paddy Lane, Colby Bishop, Joe Rafferty. Photo: National World Photo Sales

2 . Liam Vincent Estimated market value: £43,000. Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

3 . Haji Mnoga Estimated market value: £87,000. Photo: Malcolm Bryce Photo Sales

4 . Harry Jewitt-White Estimated market value: £87,000. Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales