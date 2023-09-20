The Portsmouth reject now a hot property as he makes big goalscoring impact

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In fact, it’s his terrace chant which most Blues fans will remember over his impact on the pitch, as Nicke Kabamba was handed scraps of playing time at PO4.

That led to the 30-year-old moving away from Fratton Park in 2017, after five outings off the bench supplemented a full appearance against Cambridge on the way to League Two title success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The man who followed pal Jamal Lowe to Pompey from Hampton & Richmond, moved on to Hartlepool in the summer of 2018 in an effort to kickstart his career. His Blues playing time totalled 141 minutes.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At least he knows he made an impact with the Fratton faithful, with their ‘Kabamba’ chant to the tune of Tequila by The Champs a big favourite.

Stints with Kilmarnock, Northampton and Woking have followed for the Londoner, but it’s his switch to Barnet last summer which has rejuvenated his fortunes.

A maiden campaign in north London returned an impressive 19 goals, before his team foundered in the play-offs against Boreham Wood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Well, it looks like Kabamba is intent on not leaving it to the end-of-season lottery this time around, as he sets a ferocious goal pace in the fifth tier.

Nicke Kabamba is the top scorer in the National League with Barnet. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Nine goals have already been registered by the powerful front man, to see him soar to the top of the National League goal charts.

His hit rate has intensified as the season has continued, with a hat-trick against Ebbsfleet at the end of last month followed by four goals in three outings in September.

That has helped Barnet to a run of four wins from five games, which leaves them third in the formative National League table - three points off Paul Cook’s Chesterfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kabamba’s latest strike came against former Fratton team-mate Haji Mnoga on Tuesday night, in a 2-1 success over Aldershot.