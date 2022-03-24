In total, 17 players have represented the national team while under contract at Fratton Park, totaling 127 caps – according to englandstats.com.

The Blues’ association with the national team dates back to 1900.

We’ve taken a look at some of those who turned out both for Pompey and England during the past 42 years.

Here’s who’s represented the Three Lions while playing for the Blues since 1980.

Message From the Editor

You can support our local team of expert Pompey writers by subscribing here for all the latest news from Fratton Park for less than 25p per week.

1. Mark Hateley - Striker Total England caps: 32 Caps while playing for Pompey: 4 (1984) Picture: Jack Kay/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Photo: Jack Kay Photo Sales

2. David James - Goalkeeper Total England caps: 53 Caps while playing for Pompey: 19 (2007-2010) Picture: Chris Ison Photo: Chris Ison Photo Sales

3. Sol Campbell - Centre-back Total England caps: 73 Caps while playing for Pompey: 4 (2007) Picture: EMPICS Sport/PA Photos Photo: PA Photo Sales

4. Glen Johnson - Right-back Total England caps: 54 Caps while playing for Pompey: 10 (2008-2009) Picture: Tony Marshall Photo: Tony Marshall Photo Sales