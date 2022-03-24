Peter Crouch and Jermain Defoe represented England while playing for Pompey. Picture: Steve Reid

The Portsmouth stars who represented England since 1980 - including ex-Spurs duo, former Liverpool and Stoke defender, Aston Villa goalkeeper and Arsenal starlet

Pompey have a strong track record of fielding England internationals.

By Sam Cox
Thursday, 24th March 2022, 11:07 am

In total, 17 players have represented the national team while under contract at Fratton Park, totaling 127 caps – according to englandstats.com.

The Blues’ association with the national team dates back to 1900.

We’ve taken a look at some of those who turned out both for Pompey and England during the past 42 years.

Here’s who’s represented the Three Lions while playing for the Blues since 1980.

1. Mark Hateley - Striker

Total England caps: 32 Caps while playing for Pompey: 4 (1984) Picture: Jack Kay/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Photo: Jack Kay

2. David James - Goalkeeper

Total England caps: 53 Caps while playing for Pompey: 19 (2007-2010) Picture: Chris Ison

Photo: Chris Ison

3. Sol Campbell - Centre-back

Total England caps: 73 Caps while playing for Pompey: 4 (2007) Picture: EMPICS Sport/PA Photos

Photo: PA

4. Glen Johnson - Right-back

Total England caps: 54 Caps while playing for Pompey: 10 (2008-2009) Picture: Tony Marshall

Photo: Tony Marshall

