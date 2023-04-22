News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Oliver Dowden and Alex Chalk take key roles after Raab’s resignation
23 minutes ago Megan Markle wrote letter to King Charles after Oprah interview
1 hour ago ‘Ask For Henry’ campaign is back at Morrisons cafes from next week
14 hours ago Health Secretary ‘plans to pursue legal action’ over RCN strike
15 hours ago Airbnb’s quirkiest rentals you can stay in this summer
16 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023

The Portsmouth starting XI changes the Fratton faithful want to see for game against Accrington

Pompey fans on social media are demanding changes to the Blues starting XI for today’s League One game against Accrington.

By Mark McMahon
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 09:30 BST- 2 min read

Four consecutive draws – including Tuesday night’s stalemate at Oxford – means League One football is all but assured for Fratton Park next season.

As a result, the Fratton faithful want to see head coach John Mousinho make some adjustments to his line-up immediately.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Despite positive news regarding Zak Swanson and Jay Mingi’s fitness, injuries and youngsters currently out on loan limits what the Pompey boss can do.

Most Popular

Meanwhile, Mousinho has also ruled out axing his five loanees to instead hand first-team opportunities to fringe players over the remaining three matches.

However, that hasn’t stopped supporters hoping for changes ahead of today’s game against relegaton-threatened Accy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Here’s a selection of switches suggested from out Facebook page that they’d love to see.

Stephen Dore; Get Towler back in the side, we've bought him, he's signed a contract, he's a good player, he's young and more focused on playing for Pompey unlike some of the first team players who I can’t wait to get shot of.

Pompey fans would love to see Ryley Towler restored to the starting XI for today's game against Accrington.Pompey fans would love to see Ryley Towler restored to the starting XI for today's game against Accrington.
Pompey fans would love to see Ryley Towler restored to the starting XI for today's game against Accrington.

Nick Batchem: Towler and Lane need to start over Bernard and Dale. Let them get the game time for the remainder of the season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mark Terry: Towler deserves his position back, he's done little wrong when he's played and with him being someone we OWN not LOAN, it's criminal he's not in the starting XI. Also play 1 of the Portsmouth kids, we need to blood them and it's not like we have anything to play for.

Mal Ruff: Drop Tunnicliffe, Dale and Bernard.

Dave Watts: Towler and Lane must start and Bishop needs someone to help him up front.

Stephen Courtney: Play the kids.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Dave Bulbeck: Bring a few of the kids on, bench the loanees.

Seb Perkins: I don't understand why he persists with Dale. We have Lane, our own player, develop him, play him. Not some bloke who is leaving soon.

Read More
Portsmouth predicted XI v Accrington: Two changes as Blues look to bring Fratton...
Related topics:John MousinhoLeague OneAccringtonPompeyBlues