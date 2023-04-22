The Portsmouth starting XI changes the Fratton faithful want to see for game against Accrington

Four consecutive draws – including Tuesday night’s stalemate at Oxford – means League One football is all but assured for Fratton Park next season.

As a result, the Fratton faithful want to see head coach John Mousinho make some adjustments to his line-up immediately.

Despite positive news regarding Zak Swanson and Jay Mingi’s fitness, injuries and youngsters currently out on loan limits what the Pompey boss can do.

Meanwhile, Mousinho has also ruled out axing his five loanees to instead hand first-team opportunities to fringe players over the remaining three matches.

However, that hasn’t stopped supporters hoping for changes ahead of today’s game against relegaton-threatened Accy.

Here’s a selection of switches suggested from out Facebook page that they’d love to see.

Stephen Dore; Get Towler back in the side, we've bought him, he's signed a contract, he's a good player, he's young and more focused on playing for Pompey unlike some of the first team players who I can’t wait to get shot of.

Pompey fans would love to see Ryley Towler restored to the starting XI for today's game against Accrington.

Nick Batchem: Towler and Lane need to start over Bernard and Dale. Let them get the game time for the remainder of the season.

Mark Terry: Towler deserves his position back, he's done little wrong when he's played and with him being someone we OWN not LOAN, it's criminal he's not in the starting XI. Also play 1 of the Portsmouth kids, we need to blood them and it's not like we have anything to play for.

Mal Ruff: Drop Tunnicliffe, Dale and Bernard.

Dave Watts: Towler and Lane must start and Bishop needs someone to help him up front.

Stephen Courtney: Play the kids.

Dave Bulbeck: Bring a few of the kids on, bench the loanees.