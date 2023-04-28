News you can trust since 1877
The potential Championship free-transfers list Portsmouth will be studying ahead of 2023 summer transfer window: gallery

It’s a market Pompey know all too well.

By Mark McMahon
Published 28th Apr 2023, 14:00 BST

Free agents from the Championship have been regulars on the Fratton Park arrivals board each summer transfer window.

And despite a Blues shift in transfer strategy that will see young, up-and-coming players at their core of their recruitment drives, there’s recognition that experienced pros from the second tier can still add worth.

So who could potentially follow the likes of Marlon Pack and Joe Rafferty in swapping the Championship for League One with Pompey next term?

Of course, not all free agents will be within the Blues’ reach, but here’s those second-tier players who will be out of contract come the end of the season.

From left: Enda Stevens, James McClean, Josh Koroma and Tyler Walker

1. Collage Maker-28-Apr-2023-01-17-PM-1791.jpg

From left: Enda Stevens, James McClean, Josh Koroma and Tyler Walker Photo: Getty Images

Maxime Colin, Harlee Dean, George Friend, Kevin Long. One-year options: Troy Deeney (above), Nico Gordon, Jordan Graham.

2. Birmingham City

Maxime Colin, Harlee Dean, George Friend, Kevin Long. One-year options: Troy Deeney (above), Nico Gordon, Jordan Graham. Photo: Cameron Smith

Daniel Ayala, Ben Brereton Diaz. One-year options: Bradley Dack (above).

3. Blackburn Rovers

Daniel Ayala, Ben Brereton Diaz. One-year options: Bradley Dack (above). Photo: Alex Livesey

Keshi Anderson, Stuart Moore, Curtis Nelson, Jordan Thorniley. One-year option: Rob Apter, Liam Bridcutt, Callum Connolly, Kenny Dougall, Luke Garbutt, CJ Hamilton, James Husband, Shayne Lavery (above), Chris Maxwell, Kevin Stewart, Matty Virtue.

4. Blackpool

Keshi Anderson, Stuart Moore, Curtis Nelson, Jordan Thorniley. One-year option: Rob Apter, Liam Bridcutt, Callum Connolly, Kenny Dougall, Luke Garbutt, CJ Hamilton, James Husband, Shayne Lavery (above), Chris Maxwell, Kevin Stewart, Matty Virtue. Photo: Shaun Botterill

