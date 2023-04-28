The potential Championship free-transfers list Portsmouth will be studying ahead of 2023 summer transfer window: gallery
It’s a market Pompey know all too well.
Free agents from the Championship have been regulars on the Fratton Park arrivals board each summer transfer window.
And despite a Blues shift in transfer strategy that will see young, up-and-coming players at their core of their recruitment drives, there’s recognition that experienced pros from the second tier can still add worth.
So who could potentially follow the likes of Marlon Pack and Joe Rafferty in swapping the Championship for League One with Pompey next term?
Of course, not all free agents will be within the Blues’ reach, but here’s those second-tier players who will be out of contract come the end of the season.