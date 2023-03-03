The Fratton Park head coach and his assistant will utilise some down time ahead of the game at the Abbey Stadium to take in a Premier League 2 match.

And the game they’ll be attending will be West Ham under-21’s home fixture against league-leaders Manchester City tonight.

The match kicks off at 7pm at the Hammers’ Rush Green Stadium – part of the first-team training ground – and will offer both the opportunity to run their eye over some of English football’s rising stars ahead of another busy transfer window at PO4.

It’s a market the Blues are keen to explore further under new sporting director Richard Hughes.

The likes of Zak Swanson (ex-Arsenal) and Josh Oluwayemi (ex-Spurs) have already made the successful transition from under-age football to senior level at League One this season and are proof that there are players who can help Pompey plan for the here and now and the future.

It’s a terrain, Harley will also know extensively following his role at the Chelsea Academy over the past decade.

Mousinho admitted it’s one he’s keen to learn more about, too, as he continues to gather his thoughts on what the Blues’ next transfer window could look like.

Young West Ham midfielder Keenan Forson Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images

Speaking to fans at a meeting of the Chichester Portsmouth FC Supporters’ Club on Thursday night, the head coach said: ‘At the moment, it (tonight’s Premier League 2 fixture) is just a general overview of that league.

‘One of the things this job allows me to do is, on a Friday night, as a player, if I was playing against Cambridge, I’d be in the hotel getting my head down.

‘But as a head coach, Jon and I can go and watch a game, take in the league and do some learning, so at the minute it’s just a general scouting trip to see what’s available.

‘Jon knows all of the Chelsea players, as you would imagine.

Hammers youngster Divin Mubama has scored 10 goals in 14 games this season Picture: Vasile Mihai-Antonio/Getty Images

‘And because he’s then been involved in the Premier League 2 fixtures programme, has done the analysis on opposition they’ve played against, he has a really good idea about those players as well.

‘He’ll have intimate knowledge of Chelsea, obviously, but he has a really good knowledge as well of that entire bed space and that will be a huge help.’

West Ham go into the game with six wins from their past eight matches, while City’s youngsters have lost just twice all season.

Among the players on show will be Hammers hot-shot Divin Mubama, who has 10 goals in 14 appearances in all competitions this season.

He’s also up for the Premier League 2 February Player of the Month award.

Attacking midfielder Simon-Swyer Kamarai, winger Armstrong Okoflex and defensive midfielder Keenan Forson might also catch the eye, especially with the Hammers trio due to be out of contract at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, expected to be in the City line-up will be Borges Carlos, who has 15 goals in 17 appearances this season. The Portuguese is also a contender for player of the month.