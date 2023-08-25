News you can trust since 1877
The price of kids' mascot packages in League One - including Portsmouth, Barnsley, Charlton and Bristol Rovers: gallery

The chance to walk out with their footballing heroes, in front of thousands of fans, on a match day is a dream for many kids.
By Mark McMahon
Published 25th Aug 2023, 11:00 BST
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 11:33 BST

Meeting all their favourite players, getting autographs and selfies, proudly wearing the kit of their beloved team – and bragging about it to their mates afterwards – it's the kind of experience that will live long in the memory for all concerned.

It might also keep you in their good books! But such an memorable day out comes at a cost, with parents having to dig deep into their pockets to pay for the privilege.

But how much does it cost and does it vary much for teams in League One? We had a look around and this is what we discovered.

Pompey captain Marlon Pack with two young Blues mascots coming out onto the Fratton Park pitch ahead of the game against Wycombe last season

1. Portsmouth forward Marlon Pack during the EFL Sky Bet League 1 match between Portsmouth and Wycombe Wanderers at Fratton Park, Portsmouth, England on 7 May 2023.

Pompey captain Marlon Pack with two young Blues mascots coming out onto the Fratton Park pitch ahead of the game against Wycombe last season Photo: Jason Brown

Expected package cost: executive mascot packages are priced at just £180 (mascot + 1 accompanying adult).

2. Barnsley

Expected package cost: executive mascot packages are priced at just £180 (mascot + 1 accompanying adult). Photo: Catherine Ivill

Expected package costs: season ticket holders - £125. Non-season ticket holders - £165.

3. Blackpool

Expected package costs: season ticket holders - £125. Non-season ticket holders - £165. Photo: Clive Brunskill

Expected package cost: £49.

4. Bristol Rovers

Expected package cost: £49. Photo: Harry Trump

