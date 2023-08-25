The chance to walk out with their footballing heroes, in front of thousands of fans, on a match day is a dream for many kids.

Meeting all their favourite players, getting autographs and selfies, proudly wearing the kit of their beloved team – and bragging about it to their mates afterwards – it's the kind of experience that will live long in the memory for all concerned.

It might also keep you in their good books! But such an memorable day out comes at a cost, with parents having to dig deep into their pockets to pay for the privilege.

But how much does it cost and does it vary much for teams in League One? We had a look around and this is what we discovered.

Portsmouth forward Marlon Pack during the EFL Sky Bet League 1 match between Portsmouth and Wycombe Wanderers at Fratton Park, Portsmouth, England on 7 May 2023. Pompey captain Marlon Pack with two young Blues mascots coming out onto the Fratton Park pitch ahead of the game against Wycombe last season

Barnsley Expected package cost: executive mascot packages are priced at just £180 (mascot + 1 accompanying adult).

Blackpool Expected package costs: season ticket holders - £125. Non-season ticket holders - £165.