The Priory School boy and Portsmouth reject with Wembley in sights as stock continues to rise

And just two years previously to that, he was informed he wasn’t going to make the grade at Pompey.

Now Tommy Leigh is 90 minutes away from stepping out at the home of football.

A Wembley appearance in the prize tonight for the former Priory School student, as Accrington host Bolton in the last Papa John’s Trophy semi-final.

A Plymouth side, including former Pompey defender James Bolton, have already reached the home of football after beating Cheltenham on penalties last night.

Now Leigh is out to make his mark for the strugglers in a season where his profile has risen significantly.

The 22-year-old has bagged an impressive 11 goals to date, with John Coleman using the former Bognor man as a forward for much of the campaign instead of his usual midfield role.

It’s been a season in which Leigh’s standing has continued to rise after eight goals last term, with an appearance against Premier League outfit Leeds already under his belt this year.

Tommy Leigh. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

It’s been hurtling progress for the player who was turned down for a two-year scholarship at Pompey in 2016.

Leigh turned out for AFC Portchester reserves before moving on to Baffins, where he came to the attention of Bognor.

It was under Jack Pearce and Robbie Blake where his progress really started to accelerate, although Pompey decided against welcoming the player back into the fold.

Accrington didn’t hesitate, however, with Coleman’s reputation for identifying and developing young talent once again proving well founded.

Tommy Leigh (right) pictured with Harvey Tanner (left) at Fratton Park after Priory School won the U13 County Cup Final against Salesian College in April 2013. Picture: Ian Hargreaves

Leigh has found himself embroiled in controversy after being hit with an FA charge ahead of the game, following an incident in his side’s 1-0 win over Shrewsbury on Saturday.

It's alleged an altercation in the second minute of the game which the match officials didn't see amounts to violent conduct, after being caught on video.