Pompey's playing squad value, according to Football Manager, is £20,191,000.

The combined £20m that shapes Portsmouth’s playing squad according to Football Manager - including on-loan Millwall Manchester City, Blackburn and Coventry ace’s

It is no surprise to see Pompey’s on-loan men ranked as the most valuable in Danny Cowley’s current squad.

By Pepe Lacey
Saturday, 26th February 2022, 9:00 am
Updated Saturday, 26th February 2022, 9:08 am

We’ve scoured the Football Manager database to determine each player’s individual valuation.

All of Pompey’s 23 first-team players – including Jayden Reid, Liam Vincent and Jay Mingi – are included in the list, with the combined value of the playing squad totalling £20,191,000.

Last week, The News revealed that the Blues had the eighth highest squad valuation in League One according to Transfermarkt, which added up to £7.58m – with Michael Jacobs being the most expensive player in the team.

Yet with very different results, here’s how Football Manager have valued Pompey’s side.

1. Jay Mingi

Football Manager value: £8,000

Photo: Rogan Thomson

2. Liam Vincent

Football Manager value: £15,000

Photo: Portsmouth FC

3. Jayden Reid

Football Manager value: £17,000

Photo: Portsmouth FC

4. George Hirst

Football Manager value: £41,000

Photo: Joe Pepler

