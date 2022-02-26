We’ve scoured the Football Manager database to determine each player’s individual valuation.

All of Pompey’s 23 first-team players – including Jayden Reid, Liam Vincent and Jay Mingi – are included in the list, with the combined value of the playing squad totalling £20,191,000.

Last week, The News revealed that the Blues had the eighth highest squad valuation in League One according to Transfermarkt, which added up to £7.58m – with Michael Jacobs being the most expensive player in the team.

Yet with very different results, here’s how Football Manager have valued Pompey’s side.

1. Jay Mingi Football Manager value: £8,000 Photo: Rogan Thomson Photo Sales

2. Liam Vincent Football Manager value: £15,000 Photo: Portsmouth FC Photo Sales

3. Jayden Reid Football Manager value: £17,000 Photo: Portsmouth FC Photo Sales

4. George Hirst Football Manager value: £41,000 Photo: Joe Pepler Photo Sales