News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

The £8m striker, Chelsea starlet and £4.5m free agents Pompey can sign - including former QPR, Cardiff City, Bristol City and Ipswich Town talent - in pictures

The transfer window slammed shut on Tuesday evening.

By Jordan Cross
2 minutes ago

But there’s a market still open to Pompey if they want to bring in players.

We’ve scoured the leagues for the best free agents out there at present – and there’s some interesting opportunities open to clubs still looking to recruit.

Undefined: twitter

1. Collage Maker-02-Feb-2023-10.58-AM.jpg

Free agents Pompey could sign (from left): Izzy Brown, Tom Carroll, Isaac Vassell and Jordan Willis.

Photo: The News

Photo Sales

2. Tom Carroll

The 30-year-old was once subject to a £4.5m move to Swansea in the Premier League. Been a free agent since leaving Ipswich last year.

Photo: Alex Davidson

Photo Sales

3. Sheffield Wednesday's Connor Wickham (left) celebrates with Reda Johnson after scoring his side's third goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Hillsborough, Sheffield. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday January 11, 2014. See PA Story SOCCER Sheff Wed. Photo credit should read: Anna Gowthorpe/PA Wire. Editorial use only. Maximum 45 images during a match. No video emulation or promotion as 'live'. No use in games, competitions, merchandise, betting or single club/player services. No use with unofficial audio, video, data, fixtures or club/league logos.

Moved for £8m and £7m deals in his career and scored nine goals for Forest Green this term, but is currently a free agent.

Photo: Anna Gowthorpe

Photo Sales

4. Chris Martin

Striker is a free agent after leaving Bristol City on deadline day.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
ChelseaCardiff CityPompeyBristol CityIpswich Town