The transfer window slammed shut on Tuesday evening.
But there’s a market still open to Pompey if they want to bring in players.
We’ve scoured the leagues for the best free agents out there at present – and there’s some interesting opportunities open to clubs still looking to recruit.
Free agents Pompey could sign (from left): Izzy Brown, Tom Carroll, Isaac Vassell and Jordan Willis.
2. Tom Carroll
The 30-year-old was once subject to a £4.5m move to Swansea in the Premier League. Been a free agent since leaving Ipswich last year.
3. Sheffield Wednesday's Connor Wickham (left) celebrates with Reda Johnson after scoring his side's third goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Hillsborough, Sheffield. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday January 11, 2014. See PA Story SOCCER Sheff Wed. Photo credit should read: Anna Gowthorpe/PA Wire. Editorial use only. Maximum 45 images during a match. No video emulation or promotion as 'live'. No use in games, competitions, merchandise, betting or single club/player services. No use with unofficial audio, video, data, fixtures or club/league logos.
Moved for £8m and £7m deals in his career and scored nine goals for Forest Green this term, but is currently a free agent.
4. Chris Martin
Striker is a free agent after leaving Bristol City on deadline day.
