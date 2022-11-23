The qualities Tottenham Hotspur teen sensation is giving Portsmouth which proved central to Ipswich Town victory

The Spurs loanee ended an 11-game barren run in front of goal with a classy first-half finish, to help his side to a 2-0 success at Portman Road.

But Scarlett’s Pompey team-mate, Denver Hume, felt it was the 18-year-old striker’s work against the ball which was crucial to his team progressing to the last 16 of the competition.

And after grabbing his fifth goal of the season, Hume can see the goals continuing to flow for the England under-20 international.

Dane Scarlett opens the scoring in the 2-0 victory over Ipswich in the Papa John's Trophy. Picture: Simon Davies/ProSportsImages

Hume said: ‘Dane’s obviously a top player.

‘He’s still really young, so to be doing what he’s doing at this level is testament to him.

‘You can tell he’s going to be a really good player.

‘He was excellent against Ipswich in terms of running all game and giving us something going that way.

‘Maybe that is something he doesn’t want to do as much.

‘I’m sure he’d rather be getting on the end of chances and scoring goals, but that shows what kind of selfless player he is.

‘It also shows the kind of selfless players we have in the team and that everyone is willing to run for each other for the result.

‘He’s a young player but you can tell he’s played games at this level now, because he plays older than he is.

‘He’s done brilliantly and I’m sure if he keeps going he’ll continue to score goals.’

Hume was impressed with what he saw from Pompey, as they withstood Ipswich pressure and then created plenty of clearcut chances themselves on the way to victory.

The 24-year-old January arrival from Sunderland, felt his side’s discipline was central to their success.

He added: ‘We also knew it would be a tough place to come.

‘Ipswich are one of the top sides in League One and everyone knows about the squad they’ve got.

‘They can make changes and bring in players who are still top players for our level.

‘So to come out with the win and clean sheet was important for us.

‘We know how they play and it can be tough to play against sometimes.

‘You know you may not have as much of the ball, but tactically we were set up well.