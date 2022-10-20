If there was a Family Fortunes round of the most common managerial quotes, ‘take each game as it comes’ would surely have our survey saying ‘top answer’.

But it’s pretty likely ‘don’t get too high or too low’ would be featuring prominently on that leaderboard of go-to platitudes trotted out in press engagements.

It was a turn of phrase Danny Cowley reached for as he attempted to control his frustration in front of the TV cameras, after Monday’s disappointing 3-0 reverse at Charlton.

Elsewhere, elements of Pompey’s support weren’t listening as the predictable degree of hysteria descended in some corners of the social media world.

After such a positive start to the season, the Blues’ promotion bandwagon had accelerated much quicker than most of us had anticipated.

That nine-game unbeaten opening had equalled the efforts of Harry Redknapp’s 2003 title heroes and taken in a spell at the League One summit.

But then the bandwagon juddered at Ipswich, misfired against Fleetwood before finally totally stalling at The Valley.

Danny Cowley.

In the modern football world of immediate inquests, a search for culpability and at times a scapegoat, the likes of Michael Morrison, Marlon Pack and Josh Koroma were placed under the microscope.

Of course, Cowley himself and his decisions were rightly also under the spotlight, with a focus falling on continuing with the exposed Connor Ogilvie on the right of defence in Joe Rafferty’s absence.

It all means Pompey make their maiden trip to Forest Green on Saturday bidding to end a run of four League One fixtures without victory.

They do so sat fifth in a table which is beginning to crystalise and see the trio of Sheffield Wednesday, Ipswich and more surprisingly Plymouth pull away from pack.

Cowley’s men have two games in hand to reel in some of the slack, but Peterborough owner Darragh MacAnthony quite rightly says there’s a danger of that group heading off into the distance.

Their weekend visit to Gloucestershire starts a fairly presentable opportunity to hoover up some points, however, and close the gap on those above them.

But if Pompey didn’t and stayed in the top six, the reality is that would leave them exactly where they should be.

Even as we enjoyed the positivity of the season’s opening, the quiet belief was Cowley’s side probably looked a play-off outfit.

Now as they hit the bumps in the road and the murmurs of discontent grow, it’s still the same story.

Anything less than the play-offs and the criticism will be fully justified when considering this group’s depth and capabilities.

Of course it's not always easy when emotionally invested with our football club, and we can all have our moments of getting carried away.

But before we're ready to make a more definitive judgement, maybe it's worth considering our life rules for Pompey.