Pompey have had their fair share of suspensions this season.

The likes of Regan Poole and Alex Robertson have been handed bans for racking up too many yellows cards this season. Meanwhile, Joe Morrell has just served a two-match suspension following his second-half dismissal against Blackpool.

That means the Wales midfielder is back available for next Monday night’s top-of-the-table clash with Bolton on Friday. But as Pompey can approach that game knowing they’ve already reached the 19-game threshold for five bookings automatically resulting in a one-match ban for a player, the same cannot be said for the majority of other clubs in the third tier.

Certain players at these clubs will, therefore, continue to walk a disciplinary tightrope as they run the risk of suspension. Of course, it’s not going to impact how they approach forthcoming games. But with promotion and relegation often coming down to small margins in some instances, games subsequently missed due to a ban can prove detrimental for some.

Thankfully, Pompey have so far managed to avoid paying the consequences for a player’s brush with the footballing authorities. Yet, will others be as lucky as they embark on their 19th League One games of the season in the week ahead?

These all the third-tier players who face automatic bans if they get book this weekend – including one Bolton player. Note: Players will still be banned for red-card offences after the 19-game cut-off point. Meanwhile, players will face suspension if they accumulate 10 red cards before the 37-game mark.

At risk of suspension There's League One players still at risk of suspension.

Paris Maghoma - Bolton Wanderers League games played: 13. Bookings accumulated: 4.

Kofi Balmer - Port Vale League One games played:8. Bookings accumulated: 4.