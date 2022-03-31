With Mahlon Romeo set to return to Millwall following his loan, and Callum Johnson unlikely to receive a new deal at Fratton Park – Danny Cowley only has Kieron Freeman at his disposal next term.

This will likely see the Blues dive into the market in the summer to fill an obvious gap in Danny Cowley’s squad.

But who could the the club’s hierarchy sign for free at the conclusion of their contracts?

Here’s the out-of-contract defenders the former Lincoln boss could swoop for this summer.

1. Tommy Smith - Stoke Age: 29 2021-22 appearances: 28 Clean sheets: 8

2. Nathan Byrne - Derby Age: 29 2021-22 appearances: 36 Clean sheets: 10

3. Moses Odubajo - QPR Age: 28 2021-22 appearances: 29 Clean sheets: 7

4. Joe Rafferty - Preston Age: 28 2021-22 appearances: 6 Clean sheets: 1