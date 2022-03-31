Nathan Byrne, Tommy Smith, Moses Odubajo, and Sam Long

The right-backs from Manchester United. Derby County, QPR, Stoke City & Co Portsmouth could sign to replace Millwall man this summer

At present, Pompey have only one right back contracted beyond this season.

By Sam Cox
Thursday, 31st March 2022, 4:05 pm

With Mahlon Romeo set to return to Millwall following his loan, and Callum Johnson unlikely to receive a new deal at Fratton Park – Danny Cowley only has Kieron Freeman at his disposal next term.

This will likely see the Blues dive into the market in the summer to fill an obvious gap in Danny Cowley’s squad.

But who could the the club’s hierarchy sign for free at the conclusion of their contracts?

Here’s the out-of-contract defenders the former Lincoln boss could swoop for this summer.

1. Tommy Smith - Stoke

Age: 29 2021-22 appearances: 28 Clean sheets: 8 Picture: Graham Chadwick/Getty Images

2. Nathan Byrne - Derby

Age: 29 2021-22 appearances: 36 Clean sheets: 10 Picture: Alex Morton/Getty Images

3. Moses Odubajo - QPR

Age: 28 2021-22 appearances: 29 Clean sheets: 7 Picture: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

4. Joe Rafferty - Preston

Age: 28 2021-22 appearances: 6 Clean sheets: 1 Picture: George Wood/Getty Images

