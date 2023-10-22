News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
Airport closes after plane skids off runway in Storm Babet
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Woman dies after being swept into river
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave

The secret weapon behind Portsmouth’s assist king as former Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur target delivers again

Jack Sparkes has pinpointed the key figure behind his incredible run of assists this term.
By Jordan Cross
Published 22nd Oct 2023, 13:00 BST- 2 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Blues defender believes goalkeeper coach Joe Prodomo has to take much of the credit for his run of excellent deliveries leading to goals.

Sparkes was once again the architect of Conor Shaughnessy’s stoppage-time header which delivered a 1-0 win against Carlisle - Pompey’s seventh win on the spin.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 23-year-old produced an outstanding sixth assist of the season in all competitions, to allow Shaughnessy to lift the roof of Fratton Park with his header.

Most Popular

Pompey have now scored eight times from corners this season, with the former Manchester United, Spurs and Chelsea target gaining four assists through that avenue.

Sparkes feels Prodomo’s detail has much to do with that success, as he puts in the preparation and comes up with the routines which have reaped dividends.

He said: ‘My crossing is an attribute and something I take pride in. It (set-pieces) is something I work on and we work on in training.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘Joe (Prodomo) takes a lot of pride in that, so credit to him. He comes up with the routines and who does what in the box. Then it’s credit to the boys for doing it.

Pompey defender Jack Sparkes has produced six assists in all competitions this season. Pic: Jason Brown.Pompey defender Jack Sparkes has produced six assists in all competitions this season. Pic: Jason Brown.
Pompey defender Jack Sparkes has produced six assists in all competitions this season. Pic: Jason Brown.

‘They (set-pieces) are big. We defend set-pieces well and always give ourselves a chance of nicking a goal by doing it at the other end.’

The eye-catching stats are mounting up for Pompey, as their table-topping start to the season continues.

The late, late goals was their fourth in stoppage time this season - earning eight league points along the way. Sparkes doesn’t see that record as a coincidence

He added: ‘It comes down to the work we put in.

‘If you train well then nine times out of 10 you have a good performance on a Saturday. Long that may that continue!’

Related topics:ChelseaPortsmouthTottenham HotspurManchester UnitedBluesPompey