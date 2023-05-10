The seven untouchable players in John Mousinho's Portsmouth squad amid recruitment drive this summer: in pictures

4 . Colby Bishop

His future remains uncertain, with a number of Championship clubs reportedly keeping tabs on his progress. The Blues have reaffirmed their position that the striker is not for sale unless the right price comes up. Should Pompey value a promotion push, however, many may feel he must stay and lead the line after his impressive goal-return in his maiden season at PO4. This saw him net 24 goals in all competitions during the campaign and is the Blues’ prized asset going into the summer. The only way he's getting touched if suitors come with deep pockets. Photo: Jason Brown