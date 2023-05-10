The seven untouchable players in John Mousinho's Portsmouth squad amid recruitment drive this summer: in pictures

There has been plenty of talk in recent weeks about Pompey’s 13 out-of-contract players.
But little has been discussed about the men remaining at Fratton Park next term.
John Mousinho currently has 13 players under contract going into next season as he looks to assemble a side who can mount a successful promotion push.
Among those are Colby Bishop, Joe Morrell and Marlon Pack, who have all played vital roles for the Blues throughout the recent campaign.
And the former has attracted interest from the after he fired in 24 goals in 52 appearances, with his future still uncertain.
But which players in Pompey’s squad are must keeps going into next season?
We’ve taken a look at the players currently under contract beyond who should not depart PO4 in the summer in order to successfully challenge for promotion next term.
2. Joe Rafferty
The right-back has been outstanding since his return from injury in February. Indeed, the 29-year-old could’ve been a late entry into the Player of the Season award after his excellent end to the season, which saw him start every game under Mousinho following his comeback. There’s no doubting Rafferty’s future - having been an integral part of the defence since the head coach’s arrival and will continue to be a mainstay in the team. Photo: Jason Brown
3. Marlon Pack
Pack was a vital cog in Pompey’s midfield throughout the campaign and also chipped in with a few goals too! The 32-year-old cemented the holding midfield role as his own under Mousinho when he wasn’t injured. His experience and leadership will play a major role in Pompey’s potential promotion push next term. Photo: Jason Brown
4. Colby Bishop
His future remains uncertain, with a number of Championship clubs reportedly keeping tabs on his progress. The Blues have reaffirmed their position that the striker is not for sale unless the right price comes up. Should Pompey value a promotion push, however, many may feel he must stay and lead the line after his impressive goal-return in his maiden season at PO4. This saw him net 24 goals in all competitions during the campaign and is the Blues’ prized asset going into the summer. The only way he's getting touched if suitors come with deep pockets. Photo: Jason Brown