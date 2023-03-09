But the Pompey boss sees no reason his team can’t get back in the mix to deliver success with the division’s heaviest financial hitters moving forward.

The Blues welcome the league leaders to Fratton Park this weekend, with the Owls arriving on a forceful 21-game unbeaten run which has powered them to the third-tier summit.

Moore has been afforded resources which dwarf the vast majority of their League One rivals, but with that has come the demand to go up at the second attempt.

Darren Moore, left, and John Mousinho.

Mousinho feels the former Blues defender has managed that pressure well, especially when compared with big-spending Ipswich who find themselves five points worse off after playing two more games.

He said: ‘Darren’s done a really good job.

‘They’ve put together a really good squad with excellent players.

‘Darren has been there for a bit of time and has been able to bed in and get his playing style across.

‘They are a massive club in this division and having the biggest budget in the league, and I don’t know if it’s them or Ipswich who have that, does bring a huge amount of expectation.

‘All of a sudden fans are expecting that they need to be finishing in the top two - and not just challenging for the top six.

‘Ipswich are probably the perfect example.

‘This is just my speculation, but there’s probably a huge amount of expectation for Ipswich to go up in the top two this season.

‘That may or may not happen, it’s certainly not guaranteed and it’s difficult.’

While Sheffield Wednesday bid for silverware this term, Pompey appear to be heading towards a seventh season at the same level next term.

Mousinho knows his own challenge is to get his team back in the mix for success.

He added: ‘We have expectations of our own.

‘Portsmouth fans want to get out of this league as much as we do as well.

‘We have to make sure that has to be our ambition at some point.

‘We have to do it in the right way and we have to do it properly.

‘So, certainly in the medium to long term, it’s the club’s ambition.

‘If you look at the top six and to some extent the top 10, the top 10 is a pretty accurate reflection of where things are this year.

‘That has to be the challenge for us. Regardless of who goes up and down, there will be around 10 contenders for promotion - it’s about maximising what you have and making the most of it.’

