3. Connor Ogilvie

The former Gills man appears to be behind Lee Brown in the left-back pecking order after watching the two most recent league games against Wigan and MK Dons from the bench. A Hampshire Senior Cup tie is probably not the type of game he imagined he'd be lining up in when signing for the Blues this summer. Chances are he might be spared the trip to Basingstoke, but it's a possibility Ogilvie will play as he bids to retain his match fitness.

Photo: Daniel Chesterton