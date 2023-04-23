The standout omissions from Portsmouth’s victory over Accrington and what it could mean for ex-Sunderland, Millwall & Norwich men: in pictures
Pompey’s chances of a play-off place officially came to an end on Saturday.
But hopes of a top six spot had been nullified after they could only manage a draw against Oxford United in midweek.
This saw the Fratton faithful heavily criticise a number of John Mousinho’s squad as the Blues now embark on a seventh consecutive campaign in League One.
And the head coach rang the changes against Accrington on Saturday, which saw Harry Jewitt-White handed his EFL debut, while there were also starts for Di’Shon Bernard, Ryley Towler and Paddy Lane.
But there were a number of notable absentees from the starting XI and match-day squad, with the Blues boss using the contest to assess a number of players ahead of a busy summer.
We’ve taken a look at the standout omissions from Saturday’s starting side against Accrington and what it could mean for them.