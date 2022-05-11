Charlie Patino, Melkamu Frauendorf, Charlie Wellens, Jack Vale

The starlets from Manchester United, Arsenal, Norwich and Liverpool that Portsmouth could look to sign as Danny Cowley bids to unearth more gems

Danny Cowley is no stranger to taking a Premier League youngster on loan.

By Sam Cox
Wednesday, 11th May 2022, 4:55 am

At Lincoln, Huddersfield and Pompey, the Fratton chief welcomed starlets such as Emile Smith Rowe and Miguel Azeez from Arsenal – and Trevor Chalobah from Chelsea.

But who could the 43-year-old turn to next as he plots a promotion push at PO4 next term?

We’ve examined Transfermarkt.com’s stats from the 2021-22 PL2 and U18 Premier League campaigns to see who could be making the step into senior football next season.

There could be loan deals to be made, or even a permanent transfer or two, as the rising stars from the Premier League and Championship look to break free from youth football.

Here’s what we found out.

1. Abu Kamara - Norwich

The 18-year-old has emerged as the Canaries youngsters' main striking option this term alongside Thomas Dickson-Peters. In 26 matches at youth level, he has scored 15 goals which sees him as the PL" Division 2's top goalcorer. Picture: Stephen Pond/Getty Images

2. Thomas Dickson-Peters - Norwich

Hot on the heels of Kamara Thomas Dickson-Peters has netted 13 goals this term. However, at a year older than his strike partner he may be looking to move on from the shadow at Carrow Road. Picture: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

3. Jack Vale - Blackburn Rovers

At 21-years-old Jack Vale is one of the oldest players on this list, but has still been prolific for Rovers under-23s. In 14 appearances he scored 13 goals, and may be looking to break free of the shackles of youth team football. Picture: David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

4. Will Swan - Nottingham Forest

Swan contributed immensely to Forest's fourth place finish in the Premier League 2 Division 2 by scoring 12 goals in 21 appearances. The 21-year-old could be looking to step into senior football if the senior side gain promotion to the Premier League. Picture: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

