At Lincoln, Huddersfield and Pompey, the Fratton chief welcomed starlets such as Emile Smith Rowe and Miguel Azeez from Arsenal – and Trevor Chalobah from Chelsea.

But who could the 43-year-old turn to next as he plots a promotion push at PO4 next term?

We’ve examined Transfermarkt.com’s stats from the 2021-22 PL2 and U18 Premier League campaigns to see who could be making the step into senior football next season.

There could be loan deals to be made, or even a permanent transfer or two, as the rising stars from the Premier League and Championship look to break free from youth football.

Here’s what we found out.

1. Abu Kamara - Norwich The 18-year-old has emerged as the Canaries youngsters' main striking option this term alongside Thomas Dickson-Peters. In 26 matches at youth level, he has scored 15 goals which sees him as the PL" Division 2's top goalcorer.

2. Thomas Dickson-Peters - Norwich Hot on the heels of Kamara Thomas Dickson-Peters has netted 13 goals this term. However, at a year older than his strike partner he may be looking to move on from the shadow at Carrow Road.

3. Jack Vale - Blackburn Rovers At 21-years-old Jack Vale is one of the oldest players on this list, but has still been prolific for Rovers under-23s. In 14 appearances he scored 13 goals, and may be looking to break free of the shackles of youth team football.

4. Will Swan - Nottingham Forest Swan contributed immensely to Forest's fourth place finish in the Premier League 2 Division 2 by scoring 12 goals in 21 appearances. The 21-year-old could be looking to step into senior football if the senior side gain promotion to the Premier League.