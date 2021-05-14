The stats experts' League One Team of the season - including one Portsmouth, one Hull and two Sunderland players
Not a single Pompey player was included in the Sky Bet Team of the Season.
Friday, 14th May 2021, 12:00 pm
An inconsistent 2020-21 campaign, culminating in an eighth-place finish, meant no member of the Blues squad made the shortlist.
Unsurprisingly, players from Peterborough, Hull, Sunderland, Lincoln and Oxford dominated.
But should any member of the Fratton Park dressing room feel aggrieved?
Stats experts Wyscout have compiled their very own team of the year going off the data that they put together throughtout the season.
