And the stats back up their cause after a difficult start to the campaign, which saw them sliding perilously close to the relegation zone.

Danny Cowley’s side are in-line for a place in the play-offs by this season’s end - according to their current points-per-game projection.

With 36 points after 22 games played, the Fratton side have a PPG of 1.63 - which would see them collect just over 75 points during the 46-game season.

When this tally is compared to the totals of teams in the top six across the past five seasons, Pompey would qualify in four out of the last five campaigns.

Last year, Oxford United pipped Charlton and the Blues to sixth place with a 4-0 victory over Burton and 74 points.

The latter occupied the place going into their home match with Accrington but fell to a 2-0 defeat, meaning the Us’ total of 74 was enough for a chance of promotion.

Pompey are on course to finish the 2021-22 campaign with the chance of promotion after turning their season around. Picture: PinPep Media / Joe Pepler

The season was then prematurely curtailed, with PPG settling the promotion, play-offs and relegation places. Again, Karl Robinson’s side secured sixth place with an overall total of 78 points.

In 2018-19, Pompey were joined in the top-six by Charlton, Sunderland, and Doncaster - with Donny accumulating 73 points.

But it was to be heartbreak for the Blues after a 1-0 aggregate defeat to the Black Cats over two-legs.

And if the club’s PPG was inserted into the 2017-18 season and the 2016-17 seasons, they would’ve qualified for the play-offs in each.

In the former, they would’ve finished fifth, with Scunthorpe (74) and Charlton (71) amassing less than 75 points.

With 74 points they would’ve pipped Millwall to the post in 2017, with the Lions finishing with 73 points.

When examining the average points gained between those who have finished sixth in the past five League One campaigns, Pompey’s current PPG would be higher.

Clubs who have claimed the final playoff places have averaged 73.8 points between them, giving the Blues hope for the second half of the season.

