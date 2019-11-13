The scrappy manner of the FA Cup win at Harrogate wasn’t enough to please all Pompey fans.

But the victory at Wetherby Road continued a strong run of form which now makes it just a single defeat for Kenny Jackett’s side in their past 10 games.

John Marquis' winner against Lincoln has pushed Pompey up the League One form table

A significant element of supporters remain unhappy with Jackett, but since the Carabao Cup defeat to Southampton the stoppage-time goal at AFC Wimbledon has prompted the only Blues loss.

That can be seen in the League One form table over that period - with Jackett’s men sat fourth.

The run covers four victories, three draws and a single defeat stretching back to the 1-0 win over Bolton on September 28.

Only leaders Ipswich, second-placed Wycombe and Oxford United have shown stronger League One form in that time.

All three of those sides have picked up 18 points, with the Us and Chairboys possessing an identical five wins and three draws.

Ipswich’s unbeaten start went last month amid defeats to Accrington and Rotherham making it six wins and two draws from their past eight League One fixtures.

The Tractor Boys also drew with Lincoln in the FA Cup on Saturday before losing to Colchester in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday.

Looking at the form over the past six games, Pompey drop to 10th in the table.

That encompasses a period of two wins, three draws and a defeat harking back to 0-0 draw with Gillingham at Fratton Park on October 12.

Oxford and Wycombe lead the way over that period with both picking up 14 points amid four wins and two draws, although Karl Robinson’s side have a goal difference of 10 over that period compared to six for Gareth Ainsworth’s men.

The only table fans really care about is the league, however, which shows Pompey still have plenty of ground to make up in 13th.

And with the game against Fleetwood on Saturday falling foul of international call-ups, they could drop another couple of places with the likes of Gillingham and Rochdale able to go above the Blues.