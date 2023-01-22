No big fanfare entrance at kick-off for Pompey’s 38th boss, in fact it was so understated it caught the assembled media entirely by surprise.

The same was the case, no doubt, for the majority of the 18,719 crowd, who were making their way into Fratton or supping on their pre-match pints as John Mousinho was introduced to the people he now represents.

The Blues’ new head coach politely took the acclaim of the polite applause. It was all very polite.

John Mousinho.

It was a low-key tone which was to permeate a first managerial experience the 36-year-old is certain to forever cherish.

No sharp suit was required here: black strides, zip-neck jumper and club issue coat: now let’s go to work.

Mousinho eschewed the touchline theatrics, but was in permanent residence in his technical area.

Cajoling, encouraging and reviving Pompey’s shattered belief while taking off the suffocating blanket of self-doubt has been the Londoner’s early challenge.

With time at a premium since his appointment, that has been the message over technical detail - and was reflected in Mousinho’s body language, as he clapped and encouraged pressing.

But to say that he didn’t exert tactical influence would be wide of the mark.

Sure this was a win crafted by Simon Bassey graft on the training ground this week, in an effort to remedy the defensive woes of last week’s Bolton bashing. He deserves as much recognition as anyone for that.

But Mousinho has been diligent in his preparation for his posting. Recent games have been digested and pored over, as his opportunity beckoned.

And that meant a change to a 4-3-3 formation, from the 4-4-2 the team had been preparing to utilise against Exeter.

Two joining eights and one holding six in the middle of the park was another departure, as was the command for those midfielders to get their bodies into the box at every opportunity.

And once that piece of quality from Marlon Pack was followed with the kind of moment of fortune which eluded Danny Cowley in Joe Morrell’s scruffy finish, it allowed the most cherished of qualities to return.

The confidence Mousinho had been working on coaxing was finally starting to surface again.

Not that the new man seemed particularly keen to take the acclaim, in the afterglow of maiden victory.

Johnny B Goode blared from the PA and the red carpet was rolled out for Mousinho to take centre stage.

