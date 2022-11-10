Now Cole Stockton can’t even get a start for struggling Morecambe ahead of Pompey’s weekend visit to the Mazuma Stadium.

That’s after the man being touted for a move to the likes of Preston, Rotherham, Peterborough, Fleetwood, Port Vale and indeed Fratton Park has failed to score this season.

Last term it looked like the Scouser was staging a one-man goal of the season competition with his phenomenal efforts.

Solo runs, volleys, long-range lobs and 90th-minute winners from the halfway line were all in a day’s work for the 28-year-old, as the English game lapped up the jaw-dropping efforts.

But since April the goals have dried up with a transfer request in the summer failing to pave the way for a Morecambe exit.

Shrimps boss Derek Adams’ hopes of seeing the striker sign a new deal never came to fruition, meaning he will be a free agent come next summer.

But now the former Plymouth boss has taken action - dropping Stockton to the bench for the past four games.

Cole Stockton.

In an interview with BBC Radio Lancashire at the end of last month, Adams hinted at what was coming when he spoke publicly of Stockton’s woes.

He said: ‘He’s obviously struggled to get goals this season.

‘Last year he scored so many and was the second highest scorer in the table, but he’s not scored since April last year.

‘That’s hard for us because we obviously need a striker scoring.

‘I think there are signs it can turn around, but we need other people to chip in with goals. We need more people to score goals as well.

‘We’ve got competition for places and we can’t continue to pick everyone every week, if they are not performing.

‘We need our strikers to score goals. That comes on a weekly basis, the same as any other player.

‘Everyone has to start doing better. Nobody’s place is certain and that goes throughout the squad.’