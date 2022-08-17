Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The left-back believes the strength and depth within the squad is there for everyone to see as the Blues continued their unbeaten start to the season.

Thai was very much highlighted in his side’s rampant 4-1 victory over Cambridge on Tuesday evening, which saw the Fratton Park outift score two more goals after their first set of substitutions.

Indeed, this summer has seen Danny Cowley show his hand in the window with Pompey welcoming 12 new faces through the doors at Fratton Park, while 15 players have departed.

This has seen the likes of Marlon Pack, Dane Scarlett, Owen Dale and Tom Lowery added to the ranks giving the Blues boss plenty of selection headaches.

Having played a significant role at PO4 last term, Ogilvie has been impressed by the additions made in the summer and is also excited with the strong competition for places.

He told The News: ‘The strength and depth in this squad is there for everyone to see.

‘Players came on and made a difference as well and we’ve just got to add to that and have that never say die attitude in this team.

Connor Ogilvie has hailed Pompey's summer recruitment.

‘We had quite a few injuries last year and hopefully we can stay clear of that this term and keep everyone fit and fighting for places and that always helps. Competition for places always drives the standards.

‘The quality that has been brought in has been excellent and the competition for places only bodes well for us for the rest of the year.’

The 4-1 triumph over Cambridge has seen Pompey continue their unbeaten start to the League One campaign, which has also seen them move to third in the table.

Ogilvie believes the Blues should be aiming for promotion this term but admits they’re taking it game by game.

‘That is the aim.’ He continued.

‘Portsmouth is such a big club, it needs to be in and around and hopefully we can achieve that this year.