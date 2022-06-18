Despite this, Danny Cowley has a clear idea what attributes he wants from the four forwards he desperately wants this summer.
As a result, we’ve examined the stats from last season to see which front men would be the perfect fit for the Blues.
Here’s who we’ve selected from with the help of Wyscout’s statistics
1. Ilias Chair – QPR
The QPR hitman fulfils the category of nimble strikers the Blues could move for and at 24, could fall into the ethos of signing players to be sold for profit in later years. Last season, he scored nine goals in 44 appearances in all competitions, but may be down the R's pecking order. Picture: Jacques Feeney/Getty Images
Photo: Jacques Feeney
2. Kyle Hudlin – Solihull Moors
It's clear to see the category Hudlin fits into due to his height of 6ft9in. Despite his towering presence he's still mobile enough and has one of the highest dribbles completion rate in the National League. Last term he scored five goals -- including in the National League play-off final.
Picture: Alex Livesey/Getty Images
Photo: Alex Livesey
3. Alfie May – Cheltenham
Although May's 28, he still has plenty of years in him to score goals. Last season, he scored 26 times in 53 appearances and proved himself as one of the classiest front men in the League One for the Robins. Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images
Photo: Pete Norton
4. Scott Kashket – Crewe
Although he scored only once last season, wyscout has Kashket down as one of the quickest players in League One last season. Perhaps he struggled in a team fighting for safety and Pompey could unearth a hidden talent. Picture: Naomi Baker/Getty Images
Photo: Naomi Baker