Dale’s departure would obviously leave the Blues short in that area.
As a result, we’ve come up with eight options Cowley could look towards if Blackpool were to recall the winger early from his season-long loan.
1. Jonathan Leko (Birmingham)
The 23-year-old has struggled for game time this term at St Andrew's, appearing five times in all competitions, while registering just one goal. It comes off the back of a successful season-long loan spell with Charlton last term, when the singer scored three goals and recorded three assists. Leko has been absent from 13 of Brum's last 14 fixtures and is out of favour with boss John Eustace.
Photo: Marc Atkins
2. Gavin Whyte (Cardiff)
Despite a change of management at the Cardiff City Stadium, the winger has failed to make an impact with the Bluebirds this term. Whyte has played just 21 minutes in Cardiff’s last four games and has totalled just seven appearances this term - six of which have come off the bench. The 23-year-old Northern Ireland international has plenty of League One experience, having enjoyed two spells with Oxford United in recent campaigns.
Photo: Alex Davidson
3. Randell Williams (Hull)
Williams joined Hull in June 2021 after an impressive two-year stint with Exeter. Yet his stay at the MKM Arena hasn’t hit the same heights, failing to score in his 22 outings to date. In fact, the 25-year-old has been included in just one match-day squad since the end of August. He can also fill in at right-wing back should he be required.
Photo: Barrington Coombs
4. Olamide Shodipo (QPR)
The versatile 25-year-old can fill in on either the right or left wing, playing in both positions for QPR this season. However, his game time has been limited under Michael Beale, starting just twice in the Championship to date. In fact, Shodipo has failed to make the starting XI in any of the Hoops’ last 14 league fixtures. He spent the 2021-22 campaign on loan with Oxford United, scoring 10 goals in League One, before featuring for Sheffield Wednesday last term.
Photo: James Chance