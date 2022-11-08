4. Olamide Shodipo (QPR)

The versatile 25-year-old can fill in on either the right or left wing, playing in both positions for QPR this season. However, his game time has been limited under Michael Beale, starting just twice in the Championship to date. In fact, Shodipo has failed to make the starting XI in any of the Hoops’ last 14 league fixtures. He spent the 2021-22 campaign on loan with Oxford United, scoring 10 goals in League One, before featuring for Sheffield Wednesday last term.

Photo: James Chance