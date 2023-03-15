News you can trust since 1877
The top 20 dirtiest players in League One revealed - including Portsmouth, Ipswich, Sheffield Wednesday, Bolton & Charlton bad boys: in pictures

Pompey have picked up four red cards this season in League One.

By Pepe Lacey
Published 15th Mar 2023, 16:00 GMT

Joe Pigott was the latest to be dismissed when he was sent off for a controversial challenge on Toby Savin during the Blues’ 3-1 win over Accrington on Tuesday.

Indeed, the striker is the third player to be given his marching orders this term, joining Marlon Pack and Joe Morrell.

It was a heated exchange at the Crown Ground, with two players sent off, while referee David Rock handed out six yellow cards.

Three of which were given to John Mousinho’s men, which now gives them a season tally of 56 in the league.

But how many of Pompey’s squad are claimed to be the dirtiest in League One?

We’ve taken a look at WhoScored.com to discover who are the top 20 so-called bad boys in the division.

Here’s what we found.

From left: Marcus Browne, Marlon Pack, Sam Morsy, John Marquis.

1. League One's bad boys

From left: Marcus Browne, Marlon Pack, Sam Morsy, John Marquis. Photo: National World

Fouls per-game: 1.5; Yellow cards: 4; Red cards: 0.

2. Will Vaulks - Sheffield Wednesday

Fouls per-game: 1.5; Yellow cards: 4; Red cards: 0. Photo: Laurence Griffiths

Fouls per-game: 1.5; Yellow cards: 4; Red cards: 0.

3. George Byers - Sheffield Wednesday

Fouls per-game: 1.5; Yellow cards: 4; Red cards: 0. Photo: George Wood

Fouls per-game: 1.5; Yellow cards: 6; Red cards: 1.

4. Adedeji Oshilaja - Burton

Fouls per-game: 1.5; Yellow cards: 6; Red cards: 1. Photo: Nathan Stirk

