Pompey have picked up four red cards this season in League One.

Indeed, the striker is the third player to be given his marching orders this term, joining Marlon Pack and Joe Morrell.

It was a heated exchange at the Crown Ground, with two players sent off, while referee David Rock handed out six yellow cards.

Three of which were given to John Mousinho’s men, which now gives them a season tally of 56 in the league.

But how many of Pompey’s squad are claimed to be the dirtiest in League One?

We’ve taken a look at WhoScored.com to discover who are the top 20 so-called bad boys in the division.

Here’s what we found.

League One's bad boys From left: Marcus Browne, Marlon Pack, Sam Morsy, John Marquis.

Will Vaulks - Sheffield Wednesday Fouls per-game: 1.5; Yellow cards: 4; Red cards: 0.

George Byers - Sheffield Wednesday Fouls per-game: 1.5; Yellow cards: 4; Red cards: 0.

Adedeji Oshilaja - Burton Fouls per-game: 1.5; Yellow cards: 6; Red cards: 1.