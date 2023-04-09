News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies
1 day ago 1978 film Grease gets TV reboot - all you need to know
1 day ago Sperm whale dies after washing ashore on England’s east coast
1 day ago Guest list revealed for King Charles III’s coronation
1 day ago Tributes pour in after S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dies at 46
1 day ago Paul O’Grady moved to tears on final scenes of For The Love of Dogs

The top 20 dirtiest players in League One this season - including Portsmouth, Peterborough, Ipswich & Sheffield Wednesday bad boys: in pictures

Joe Morrell became the latest player to see red for Pompey this season.

By Pepe Lacey
Published 9th Apr 2023, 13:30 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2023, 13:45 BST

His dismissal against MK Dons on Good Friday represented his second sending off of the campaign and will subsequently miss the next four league games.

He joins Marlon Pack in picking up two red cards for the term, while Joe Pigott has also been given his marching orders.

But how many of John Mousinho’s squad are claimed to be the dirtiest in League One?

We’ve taken to WhoScored.com to discover who the top 20 so-called bad boys are in the division this term.

From left: Jonson Clarke-Harris, Sam Morsy, Marlon Pack, Will Vaulks.

1. League One's dirtiest players

From left: Jonson Clarke-Harris, Sam Morsy, Marlon Pack, Will Vaulks. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Fouls-per-game: 1.5; Yellow cards: 4; Red cards: 0.

2. Colby Bishop - Pompey

Fouls-per-game: 1.5; Yellow cards: 4; Red cards: 0. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Fouls-per-game: 1.5; Yellow cards: 4; Red cards: 0.

3. Jeando Fuchs - Peterborough

Fouls-per-game: 1.5; Yellow cards: 4; Red cards: 0. Photo: David Rogers

Photo Sales
Fouls-per-game: 1.5; Yellow cards: 4; Red cards: 0.

4. Michael Smith - Sheffield Wednesday

Fouls-per-game: 1.5; Yellow cards: 4; Red cards: 0. Photo: Dan Mullan

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Joe MorrellLeague OnePortsmouthPeterboroughIpswichJoe PigottSheffieldMK Dons