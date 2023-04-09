Joe Morrell became the latest player to see red for Pompey this season.

His dismissal against MK Dons on Good Friday represented his second sending off of the campaign and will subsequently miss the next four league games.

He joins Marlon Pack in picking up two red cards for the term, while Joe Pigott has also been given his marching orders.

But how many of John Mousinho’s squad are claimed to be the dirtiest in League One?

We’ve taken to WhoScored.com to discover who the top 20 so-called bad boys are in the division this term.

1 . League One's dirtiest players From left: Jonson Clarke-Harris, Sam Morsy, Marlon Pack, Will Vaulks. Photo: National World Photo Sales

2 . Colby Bishop - Pompey Fouls-per-game: 1.5; Yellow cards: 4; Red cards: 0. Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

3 . Jeando Fuchs - Peterborough Fouls-per-game: 1.5; Yellow cards: 4; Red cards: 0. Photo: David Rogers Photo Sales

4 . Michael Smith - Sheffield Wednesday Fouls-per-game: 1.5; Yellow cards: 4; Red cards: 0. Photo: Dan Mullan Photo Sales